Lidl could be set to open a store in Abergavenny as the discount supermarket has published its list of desired locations for new stores across the UK.
The chain is set to grow with over 40 new stores in the country this financial year as it cites a growing demand from communities for convenient access to a store and proposed planning reforms as reasons to expand its operations.
Abergavenny is named on its list of proposed Welsh locations alongside Merthyr Tydfil, Barry and nearby Pontypool.
Richard Taylor, CDO at Lidl GB, welcomed the £500m investment by the company in the expansion of the supermarket.
“This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition,” he said.
“As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.”
“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.”
“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.”
The German discounter has been eyeing a store in the town for some time, with Abergavenny also appearing on its wish list last year and in 2023.
It is unclear at this stage whether the cheap food giant will actually move into town and where that would be, but the opening of a new store would see thousands of households given easier access to a Lidl store, with the closest outlet currently in Brynmawr and other nearby locations including Newport, Cwmbran and Monmouth.