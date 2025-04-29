A BEAR and a fox that have been spotted in a little corner of Abergavenny’s Linda Vista Gardens are causing quite a sensation amongst the townsfolk.
But don’t worry, the bear won’t hug you, and the fox won’t give you rabies, because they’re not real. They’re part of a wall mural created by local artist Lusa Baricz.
The bear and the fox dancing together are the logo for Linda Vista Gardens popular cafe, Ambika Social.
Lusa was commissioned to brighten up the brick wall of the coffee and cake shop with the eye-catching artwork.
Lusa, who is studying architecture at university told the Chronicle, “I’ve always had a huge passion for art and am so pleased with the way this mural turned out. It’s the first one I’ve done but the reception so far has been great.”
The 20-year-old who moved from Hungary to Abergavenny with her family when she was two, explained that when she was working on the mural, it generated a lot of interest and attention from curious passers-by.
“People were taking pictures and asking questions, and it was really pleasing to see the level of interest there is in this sort of artwork in Abergavenny,” explained Lusa.
“People were saying how they’d like to see a lot more of it and how such murals could really brighten a lot of places in the town up.”
Lusa told the Chronicle that although she's studying architecture her first love will always be art and she is always open to further commissions.
So if you've got a wall in dire need of a splash of colour, or just a blank space that could benefit from an artist's vision, get in touch with Lusa at [email protected] and find out how you can help make the town a brighter and more dynamic place.