The Abergavenny Folk , Blues and Country Music Club next meeting is on Tuesday, May 13 at The Hen and Chicks in Abergavenny. Monthly meetings will continue on the second Tuesday of every month
The May meeting starts at at 8pm and is features a mix of purely acoustic traditional and contemporary music. Everyone is welcome to attend.
“You don’t have to be a player just come along and join in the fun and be entertained by a wide choice of music and verse, performed by excellent strummers , fiddlers, pickers, pluckers and poets,” said a spokesman for the popular local club.
For more details contact Graham on 01873 852 108