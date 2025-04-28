GREEN Man, Wales’ largest music, arts and science festival has confirmed details of its 16th edition of the Green Man Rising Final, presented by BBC 6 Music’s Huw Stephens at Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff on 20th May.
Part of Green Man’s pledge to support the festival headliners of the future, the esteemed Green Man Rising competition offers new artists from across the UK the opportunity to compete for a slot at the sold out 2025 edition of Green Man later this summer. This year, the competition saw a record breaking 4000 applicants, with the final five shortlisted artists revealed today.
This year, the Rising final will include Liverpool band a Lesser Version, lots of hands who hail from Leeds, London artist Sarah Meth, Cardiff-based Shale and Wing! who are also London based. Each will perform in front of a panel of leading industry professionals, with one lucky winner awarded the coveted opening slot on the iconic Mountain Stage at Green Man 2025, following in the footsteps of 2024 Rising winners The Orchestra (For Now), who have since gone on to secure industry acclaim from BBC 6 Music, NME, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, Clash and many more.
The runners-up will also secure a slot at Green Man 2025’s Rising Stage, which has previously hosted the likes of BRIT Award winners The Last Dinner Party, Mercury Prize awarded English Teacher, Green Man staples Melin Melyn and 2024 Green Man Rising artist TTSSFU. Each shortlisted artist will also receive a professional recording at the festival, offering an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talents to future labels, agents, festivals and more.
Fiona Stewart, Green Man Managing Director and owner, said: “Supporting emerging talent is at the heart of Green Man, so we’re excited to have selected our Rising finalists for 2025.
“Shortlisting the applications from a record breaking 4000 entrants was no easy task and I want to thank all those who applied. The standard was incredibly high, and we can’t wait to see who the panel will choose to open Green Man 2025 on the iconic Mountain Stage!”
Free tickets for the Green Man Rising final are available now via Dice. Ticket holders in attendance will also be entered into an exclusive raffle, with 2 x tickets to the sold out, 2025 edition of Green Man to be won on the night.