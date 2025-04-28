This year, the Rising final will include Liverpool band a Lesser Version, lots of hands who hail from Leeds, London artist Sarah Meth, Cardiff-based Shale and Wing! who are also London based. Each will perform in front of a panel of leading industry professionals, with one lucky winner awarded the coveted opening slot on the iconic Mountain Stage at Green Man 2025, following in the footsteps of 2024 Rising winners The Orchestra (For Now), who have since gone on to secure industry acclaim from BBC 6 Music, NME, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, Clash and many more.