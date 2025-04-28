Whilst standards and ‘principles’ have been published by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Government to improve the integrity of these markets, the FUW has argued that these do not go far enough in providing regulations which protect farmers. For example, climate change brings more extreme weather, pathogens and pests but this is not considered a ‘force majeure’ (e.g. wildfires in planted woodlands) as the unpredictability of climate change has been predicted. Such a situation has the potential to leave the farmer with costly replanting liabilities.