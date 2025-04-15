Whilst the Prime Minister previously insisted that a “vast majority” of Welsh farmers would not be affected by the changes, our analysis suggests 48% of BPS recipients in Wales could be subject to the new inheritance tax proposals. Our submission therefore provided an opportunity to highlight this disproportionate impact and outline our alternative proposals. These alternatives include advocating for transitional arrangements for those in these impossible circumstances and the establishment of a UK-wide working group to agree on a dataset that accurately represents the extent and impact of this change in policy.