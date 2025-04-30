THE recent Wonderwool Wales 2025, the premier wool and natural fibre festival in Wales, has been declared one of the best ever, with an expected record-breaking attendance.
A huge crowd on the Saturday resulted in many exhibitors having to re-stock ready for Sunday, as most customers were on a mission to buy a wide range of wool-related products at the 19th annual event, held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells.
The organisers were busy calculating the final figures from the event late this week, but the consensus was that the show was a record-breaker, boosted by a bigger than usual Sunday attendance.
Chrissie Menzies, Wonderwool Wales director, said: “We were delighted with this year’s show in terms of both the attendance and the business transacted by exhibitors.
“We received so much positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors which is a tribute to the whole team involved in delivering this annual event, which is probably the largest of its type in the UK and possibly Europe.”
One of the stars of the weekend was a special installation to mark this year’s 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, which is being created by a group of knitters in France and across the world.
Wonderwool Wales 2025 was chosen to lunch the ‘Britain at War’ exhibition, which will now tour the UK for the next 19 months. The exhibition was launched with nine panels but will grow to 80 by September 3 as it tours six other venues
The VE Day project has been organised by Tansy Forster from Normandy and her fellow knitters who also created The Longest Yarn installation for D-Day. More than 1,000 knitters from across the world contributed to that project.
Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process involving wool.