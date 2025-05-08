Dairy farmers are being reminded of the flexibility cereals can offer as an ‘insurance policy’ for balancing this year’s grass and maize silages.
With variable spring weather affecting grass growth in some areas, Lientjie Colahan, silage technical support at Lallemand Animal Nutrition, recommends using first and second cut grass silage results to guide cereal harvest decisions and bolster homegrown forage supplies.
“A key benefit of cereals is their flexibility,” she explains.
“You don’t have to decide how to use the crop until after you’ve had two, or even three, cuts of grass silage.
“For example, if your grass silage yields look short, wholecrop silage is a fantastic option - it’s a huge clamp filler.
“However, if you’ve got lots of silage, but it’s dry and lower in energy, crimped cereals provide a good option for achieving a high-energy feed.”
Wholecrop cereal silage can also improve ration quality by adding effective fibre to balance lush early-cut, high-ME grass silage, or buffering wetter, more acidic silage, she adds.
Mrs Colahan says the key difference between producing wholecrop or crimped grains is the crop’s dry matter (DM), which dictates harvest timing.
“The optimum dry matter for wholecrop is 35-40%, while crimped grains are a concentrate with a much higher dry matter,” she explains.
“Having the option to produce either, based on how you need to balance your grass or maize silage, offers a huge level of flexibility.”
However, Mrs Colahan stresses that successful use of cereals for forage – whether you are ensiling or crimping – depends on harvesting and clamping practices.
“When cutting, set the forager to a shorter chop length to help achieve good consolidation in the clamp, and beware that the waxy cuticle makes wholecrop more challenging to compact,” she explains.
“For cereal crops taken as a wholecrop silage, a small grain processor in the harvester is always recommended for better digestibility at feed-out.”
Due to their higher dry matter and straw content, wholecrop silages generally require greater compaction than grass silage.
“If not compacted properly, oxygen pockets can form in the clamp, increasing the risk of spoilage from yeasts and moulds,” says Mrs Colahan.
“So, it’s recommended to use your narrowest clamp to reduce feed-out face time and minimise dry matter losses.”
She adds: “Also spread the crop in the thinnest layers possible - 20cm is the recommendation for optimal consolidation - and seal the clamp quickly to retain energy in the forage.”
To protect against spoilage, Mrs Colahan recommends the use of a crop- and condition-specific inoculant, such as Magniva Platinum Wholecrop, which combines antifungal and acidifying bacteria with enzymes.
“Magniva Platinum Wholecrop includes Lactobacillus hilgardii CNCM I-4785 and Lactobacillus buchneri NCIMB 40788 bacteria to reduce spoilage risks, along with Pediococcus pentosaceus to accelerate fermentation,” she explains.
“The enzymes also release bound sugar from the fibre to help fuel the fermentation.This unique combination supports a fast, stable fermentation and preserves feed quality.”
She adds: “Investing in best-practice clamp management with the use of the right inoculant ensures you get the most from cost-effective, homegrown forage – helping to reduce reliance on bought-in feed this winter.”