The Welsh Black Cattle Society is delighted to announce a new catering partnership that will bring an exciting culinary experience to the Pavilion at the heart of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society shows.
Following a competitive selection process, Nixon Farms of Penmincae Herd has been appointed as the official catering operator for the Welsh Black Cattle Society Pavilion. Renowned for their commitment to locally sourced produce along with Welsh Black beef and exceptional service, the team at Nixon Farms will offer a fresh and inviting menu that celebrates the best of Welsh Black Beef.
Society Chairman Marian Phillips said: "We are thrilled to welcome Nixon Farms to our Pavilion. Their ethos aligns perfectly with the values of the Welsh Black Cattle Society—quality, provenance, and a deep appreciation for the Welsh Black Beef and Welsh agriculture. We are confident they will enhance the Pavilion experience for all our members and guests."
The Pavilion, located on the Royal Welsh Showground, serves as a central hub for members and visitors during major agricultural events, including the Royal Welsh Show. The new catering offering will feature seasonal dishes, light refreshments, and special menus that showcase Welsh Black beef and other regional produce.
James Nixon of Nixon Farms, commented: "It is a great honour to be working with the Welsh black Cattle Society and its members to showcase the quality of Welsh black beef in the Pavilion on the Royal Welsh Showground. As a family we look forward to welcoming you.’’
The new catering operation was officially launched at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival with members and the public warmly invited to experience the new menu and hospitality.
Founded in 1904, the Welsh Black Cattle Society is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of the native Welsh Black breed. The society supports breeders across the UK and celebrates the breed’s role in sustainable, high-quality beef production.