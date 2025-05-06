Community members from Abergavenny and the surrounding areas gathered to celebrate an eventful year, as the Mayor handed out his Good Citizens’ Awards.
At the event, attended by Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, local politicians joined community leaders at Llanwenarth Village Hall on Thursday May 1st as Abergavenny Town Council hosted an evening dedicated to those who have gone above and beyond to help make the town a better place for residents and visitors.
Cllr Chris Holland, Mayor of Abergavenny, also gave awards to Matt Lane, who was the driving force behind the successful AM Fest over the weekend, as well as Mike Hodges and Viv Evans.
“I would like to thank everybody in the room for all the work they put in to contribute to the success story that is Abergavenny,” he said.
“The efforts everybody has made during my year as Mayor have not gone unnoticed and I would like to show my appreciation for that tonight.”
“Congratulations to all the winners of the awards this evening.”
Members of community groups including the Abergavenny Round Table, Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association and local business owners also took the opportunity to congratulate the Mayor on all he has achieved during his time in office.
It has been an eventful twelve months in Abergavenny, with tributes being paid to the community for pulling together and helping those most affected in the wake of the Frogmore Street fire.
Cllr Holland has less than two weeks remaining as Mayor before handing over the chains at the AGM on May 14th.