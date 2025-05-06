Do you know an inspirational young or early career vet? Nominations for this year’s British Veterinary Association (BVA) Young Vet of the Year are now open.
BVA is encouraging animal owners and veterinary professionals to nominate exceptional candidates for the prestigious award, which is sponsored by Zoetis and celebrates vets in the early stages of their career who have shown outstanding care, dedication or success. Nominees may have delivered exceptional care to a patient; made a positive contribution to their community or the wider veterinary profession; or shown their dedication to a cause. If they have made an impact: BVA wants to hear about it.
As well as urging veterinary professionals to nominate their early career colleagues, animal owners and vet clients are being invited to help shine a spotlight on deserving young and early career vets who have been there for them and their animals. Early career vets who are keen to demonstrate their ambition and dedication to the profession can also self-nominate for the award.
This highly respected award is the only one of its kind in terms of cross-community reach and is open to all those registered with the RCVS and in the first eight years of their careers. Applications can be from members of the public and those working within any veterinary sphere, including clinical practice, research, education or veterinary politics.
The winner will be announced on Thursday, October 16 2025 at the BVA Awards, held at BVA’s Headquarters in Mansfield Street, London, where they will receive a prize package which includes £1,000, a year of free BVA membership and mentoring/engagement opportunity with Zoetis.
The deadline for entries is 9am on Monday, August 4 2025. To find out more or submit an entry, visit www.bva.co.uk/YVOTY