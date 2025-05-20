Since 2016 we’ve seen Brexit, Covid-19 and a steady stream of UK Prime Ministers come and go. Meanwhile, farmers have been quietly getting on with creating, restoring and managing habitats, often on the same land that feeds us all.
With this Thursday marking the International Day for Biological Diversity, it provides an opportunity to celebrate these efforts that have delivered impressive results for local wildlife and environmental resilience. For example, diverse hedgerows which flower and fruit are a priority habitat for 12 of the UK’s most threatened bird species, and restored or managed ponds and scrapes can lead to a 25-times increase in emergent insect biomass, supporting even more biodiversity than rivers and lakes.
The extent, and success of this work was recently highlighted by the Farmers’ Union of Wales following some data analysis from Welsh Government figures. Between 2016 and 2023, an average of 388,460 hectares was managed under agri-environmental contracts - around 21% of Welsh farmland. As part of this work, farmers planted, restored or laid 1,716,529 metres of hedgerows, created 72,134m² of new ponds, and created or maintained 1,218.51 hectares of streamside corridor/riparian woodland, alongside creating orchards, hay meadows and winter bird seed sources.
All of these combine to create cover, food and connectivity for insects, birds, and small mammals as well as contributing to cleaner, slower flowing water, clean air, and carbon sequestration alongside food production.
As the FUW gathered these figures, the Welsh Government released its Wales National Trends and Glastir Evaluation report for 2010-2021 (ERAMMP Report 105). Some of these efforts made by farmers through Glastir agreements can be seen within national trends.
For example, the management of unharvested/unsprayed cereals or winter stubble providing seed, insects and shelter has led to a 24% increase in granivorous bird species. Riparian or streamside woodland corridors provide a multitude of benefits, and the report shows that 80% of headwaters remain in good ecological condition, with a halt in decline of plant species richness in broadleaved woodland.
However, the report also makes for sobering reading, with generally negative and some ‘stable’ impacts for Wales’ environment and wildlife as a whole. Farmers have been following the prescriptions provided to them by the Welsh Government through its editions of agri-environment schemes for decades, so we must ensure that future schemes offer practical options that work for both farming businesses and biodiversity in Wales.
It is an FUW priority to ensure future support, largely through the Sustainable Farming Scheme, works for all farming businesses.