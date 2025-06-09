Terry Jones said: “By April 2026, I will have completed ten years as DG, where it has been the privilege of my career to have worked with NFU members, officeholders and our amazing staff towards a better future for British farming and growing. Ten years feels like the right moment to hand the reins on, and to pursue fresh challenges. Until then, my focus will be on continuously improving the operations of the NFU to ensure that it can deliver for members today and in the future.