National Farmers’ Union Director General Terry Jones has decided to stand down in 2026 after a decade in the role.
Terry, who originally hails from Chainbridge near Abergavenny has led the NFU through an unprecedented period for British agriculture. This has included the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and the fallout from Brexit, the Coronavirus crisis and its impact on supply chains, as well as the war in Ukraine and the implications that has had on domestic supplies and the wider food and drink industry.
The announcement will bring to an end a near 20-year association with the NFU for Terry, who had previously worked for the NFU from 2002-2011 in a variety of roles including head of government affairs, head of food chain and director of communications.
Before re-joining the NFU for his second spell in 2016, he spent five years running food industry trade associations. In 2011 he joined the Food & Drink Federation (FDF) as its director of communications, working on a wide portfolio of issues including exports, public health and skills & education. Leaving FDF at the end of 2014, he took up the post of director general at the Provision Trade Federation (PTF), looking after the interests of businesses involved in the UK bacon and dairy trade.
NFU Cymru Director John Mercer said: “Terry has been an excellent leader who has steered the NFU through a tumultuous and unprecedented period for British agriculture.
“For the best part of a decade Terry has exercised his unrivalled political and policy knowledge, alongside strategic management, to position the NFU as one of the most effective lobbying organisations in the UK whilst simultaneously elevating the profile of British food and farming.
“Terry’s wise counsel, knowledge and good humour will be missed by members and colleagues alike. He will leave a fantastic legacy and an organisation fit for the future.”
Terry Jones said: “By April 2026, I will have completed ten years as DG, where it has been the privilege of my career to have worked with NFU members, officeholders and our amazing staff towards a better future for British farming and growing. Ten years feels like the right moment to hand the reins on, and to pursue fresh challenges. Until then, my focus will be on continuously improving the operations of the NFU to ensure that it can deliver for members today and in the future.
“My hope is that the longer-than-usual 12-month notice period I will serve will ensure that the NFU has the maximum time possible to appoint a successor as director general, allowing an extensive search and a thorough handover.”
Terry comes from a well known local family - his father is former Monmouthshire County Councillor Bryan Jones who served on the local authority for many years. The family still runs the award winning Pont Kemys Caravan and Camping Park at Chainbridge between Usk and Abergavenny.
