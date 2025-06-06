FOLLOWING a recent freedom of information request to the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the data provided has shown that in the last five years, there have been 8 fires in the vicinity of the Blorenge, and 2 fires each in the vicinity of the Sugar Loaf and Skirrid mountains.
Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said action and greater awareness by the public is needed to prevent wildfires in Monmouthshire.
The Monmouth MS acknowledged that whilst the statistics were not as intense as they might be in other areas, they were still concerning for such a small area of the county over a five-year period.
Mr Fox has consistently raised the issue in the Senedd with both the Cabinet Secretary, and by tabling a statement of opinion relating specifically to disposable BBQ’s.
The Senedd Member for Monmouth, Peter Fox said: “Wildfires has been a topical issue for me in recent weeks, following concern about a recent spate of fires near Abergavenny.
“I was very pleased to table a statement of opinion in the Senedd, supporting the work of the UK Retail Consortium for their guidance on the sale of disposable BBQ’s.
“I have raised this matter with the Welsh Government and have also dedicated one of my weekly columns in raising awareness of this issue.
“Of course there can also be a deliberate causing of these fire, but everyone needs to be aware of the risks associated of spending time outdoors, and be vigilant, as fires can be caused far too easily by small actions.”
“I hope to see improved collaboration with a number of groups to not only reduce the number of wildfires we are seeing in the country, but to better educate people to take care when they are out and about.”
