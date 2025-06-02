Here in Wales, dairy plays a huge part in our agricultural sector, and in 2020/21, it is estimated that Welsh farmers supplied 2.0 billion litres of milk. Despite its importance, the Welsh dairy sector faces considerable challenges, including the ongoing burden of bovine TB, market volatility, rising input costs, and uncertainties surrounding new environmental regulations and agricultural support schemes. These pressures have led to a notable reduction in the number of dairy farms in Wales over recent years. Nevertheless, our farmers continue to produce high-quality milk that is enjoyed across the nation, and the Farmers’ Union of Wales continue to lobby for greater support for this key sector.