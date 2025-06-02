On June 1, we once again celebrated World Milk Day, with the global community coming together to highlight the brilliance of milk as an accessible and nutrient rich food source that feeds billions of people around the world. In 2024, the World Milk Day campaign recorded 2.7 million social media engagements with contributions from over 100 countries.
As the balance of wealth varies significantly across the globe, so do the challenges of nutrition. Malnutrition does not only describe ‘undernutrition’ but also includes overnutrition and micronutrition deficiencies which was reported in 2024 to affect 3 billion people worldwide.
In whichever form, malnutrition, from its cruel suffering seen in poorer countries or areas enduring natural disasters or civil unrest, to those being over-fed and undernourished at the other end of global wealth, can cause irreversible effects to a child’s physical and mental development. The consequence of malnutrition is associated with poorer academic performance which in turn impacts productivity and equates to a financial burden.
Due to its nutrient rich content of essential vitamins, minerals, protein, calcium, iodine, riboflavin and B12, dairy is seen to play a vital role in combating malnutrition especially given its accessibility and affordability.
In stark contrast to the issues of malnutrition, dairy is also considered an essential food source in fueling elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Again, due to its affordability, product range, nutrient composition and readily available protein, dairy products are an important construct in the balanced diet consumed by athletes of all abilities
Here in Wales, dairy plays a huge part in our agricultural sector, and in 2020/21, it is estimated that Welsh farmers supplied 2.0 billion litres of milk. Despite its importance, the Welsh dairy sector faces considerable challenges, including the ongoing burden of bovine TB, market volatility, rising input costs, and uncertainties surrounding new environmental regulations and agricultural support schemes. These pressures have led to a notable reduction in the number of dairy farms in Wales over recent years. Nevertheless, our farmers continue to produce high-quality milk that is enjoyed across the nation, and the Farmers’ Union of Wales continue to lobby for greater support for this key sector.
All in all, milk is an exceptionally valuable source of nutrition for everyone. It caters flexibility in its product range and offers far more than just a great tasting food. The health benefits of consuming dairy applies to all ages and abilities and is fully deserving of this day to celebrate the power of a glass of milk, as one, with our neighbours across the globe!
