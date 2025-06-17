Last week, the Welsh Government outlined their response to the developing Bluetounge situation. As part of their announcement, from the 1st of July further limits are to be placed on moving livestock from England into Wales; with cattle, sheep and goats requiring a negative test before they can be transported across the border. The decision follows the previous announcement by the UK Government to impose an England-wide Bluetounge Restriction Zone (RZ) from the 1st of July 2025.