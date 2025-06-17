Last week, the Welsh Government outlined their response to the developing Bluetounge situation. As part of their announcement, from the 1st of July further limits are to be placed on moving livestock from England into Wales; with cattle, sheep and goats requiring a negative test before they can be transported across the border. The decision follows the previous announcement by the UK Government to impose an England-wide Bluetounge Restriction Zone (RZ) from the 1st of July 2025.
As farmers our first instinct is to keep any disease out, however, this latest announcement by the Welsh Government will come as disappointment to the industry.
In order to maintain economic stability within the industry, the FUW has repeatedly lobbied the Welsh Government to simultaneously align with the changes proposed in England, as the sheer number of cross-border holdings and trading activity will be vastly disrupted, meanwhile midges that carry and spread the virus would not respect any such boundaries.
Defra’s decision last month will inevitably bring disease to the Welsh-English border and places both the Welsh Government and the wider industry in an impossible situation. However, given this ‘when’ not ‘if’ circumstance of Bluetongue encroachment into Wales, the FUW believes that enforcing a border between Wales and England is both a futile endeavour and wholly impractical.
The on-farm practicalities involved with adhering to this policy position brings with it a wealth of barriers and complications. The mechanics of issuing licences in a timely manner, arranging and conducting pre-movement sampling and testing, co-ordinating haulage and the extortionate costs and disruption to cross-border holdings and trade, it is feared that the decision to hold back the tide will be entirely unattainable and impractical.
Vaccination is an important weapon in the armoury that has been widely deployed throughout Europe. The FUW feels strongly that the Welsh Government must support industry to manage and mitigate the animal health and welfare impacts of Bluetongue Virus.
With that, clear guidelines and advice must be readily available for the 550 cross-border farming businesses and numerous livestock markets that straddle the Welsh-English border.
We acknowledge the Welsh Government’s commitment to monitor and review the approach as the situation develops. Full consultation with the industry must continue to ensure cross-border farms, livestock markets and the wider supply chain have sufficient time to make suitable arrangements.
To that end, the FUW calls on the Welsh Government to set out clear timeframes for regular review intervals. It is crucial that this position is regularly reviewed ahead of the autumn considering the pace at which the virus can spread during the high transmission period.
