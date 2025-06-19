The Welsh Government has come under heavy criticism from Senedd members over its approach to bluetongue disease, with warnings that new livestock movement rules could cause confusion, economic harm, and disruption across rural Wales.
From July 1, Wales will maintain stricter controls than England on the movement of animals from areas affected by bluetongue - a midge-borne virus that can cause serious illness in cattle and sheep. England is set to become a single Bluetongue Restricted Zone (RZ), but the Welsh Government has chosen not to align with that decision.
Livestock moved from the English RZ into Wales will need a negative pre-movement test and a license — even if they’ve already been vaccinated.
Conservative MS James Evans, who represents Brecon and Radnorshire, described the Welsh policy as “one of the most baffling and impractical things” he has seen from the Government.
"The midges don't know the difference between England and Wales - they don't know where Offa's Dyke is, and they don't stop to show ID or a passport," he told the Senedd.
Mr Evans warned that mandatory testing and licensing would lead to “eye-watering costs” for farmers with sheep on tack in England, potentially hitting livestock markets and cross-border trade.
Fellow Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones (South Wales East) highlighted the disproportionate impact on border communities.
"I've met with farmers in my region recently that are now going to be unfairly penalised by this decision, despite the clear scientific consensus that bluetongue is spread by midges, not through direct livestock to livestock contact. They agree that this policy is a completely disproportionate response, and it's very hard to justify," she said.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodd MS urged the Government to consider an all-UK approach.
"We do need you to step back and rethink this position, we need to rethink what options are available, we need to look at vaccination, and we need to look at England and Wales being one zone," she said.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said policy will be kept under regular review.
“If the evidence changes on the ground, we can revisit this,” he said, claiming it was not feasible to conduct an economic impact assessment.
He said the Welsh Government has successfully kept bluetongue out of Wales this year but an all-England restriction zone obliged Welsh ministers to review their own approach.
“I cannot and will not in good conscience simply invite bluetongue into Wales,” he stressed.
He also clarified that testing requirements will not apply for movements to and from land within a farm’s combined holding.
But Llŷr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s shadow rural affairs secretary, said: “You've explained to us that part of this rationale is to buy time but I have to say: where have you been? We've known for months and months, if not years, that bluetongue is on its way.”
Mr Irranca-Davies reiterated the policy will be under live review before hitting back: “Where have we been?’ We’ve been keeping the disease out of Wales.”
