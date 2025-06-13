Last week saw NFU Cymru’s annual Welsh Farming Week take place. As part of the week of campaigning, we launched our ambitious ‘Welsh farming: Growing Forward’ election manifesto 2026 at the Senedd.
The manifesto set out the union’s vision for a policy landscape for the next Senedd that supports Welsh farmers in producing high quality, high welfare, climate-friendly food. Moreover, the delivery of this core role is complemented by maintaining and enhancing our farmed environment and spectacular scenery.
We engaged with nearly half of the MSs in the Senedd who heard from a series of speeches from NFU Cymru members. Star of the show was Delyth Robinson, a dairy and beef farmer, who articulated a very moving speech about her life farming on the Pembrokeshire-Carmarthen border. When she spoke about the upcoming bTB test on her farm next week, you could have heard a pin drop in the room.
On Wednesday, we held a series of local stakeholder days in Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Montgomeryshire with members of the wider farming industry, which gave our staff and members a chance to network and share the importance of Welsh food and farming. These events are a great way to engage with influential stakeholders whilst being informative and inspiring.
The following day, along with Cows on Tour, we took the farmyard to an urban Welsh medium school in Cardiff. Passionate NFU Cymru members took their animals and machinery to the schoolyard to bring the farm to fork to life and educate the next generation on where their food comes from. The pupils learnt about various farming practices, including taking part in butter making and even watching cooking demonstrations and a cow being milked!
Finally, the week culminated in the union taking a taste and view of Welsh agriculture to Llandudno. The promenade area of Llandudno was transformed into a Welsh food and farming hub with life-sized model farm animals and samples of PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Welsh Beef, Welsh milk, Welsh cheese and organic Welsh apple juice for passers-by to have a true taste of the quality produce coming from Welsh farms.
It's a fun week of campaigning, but also an effective way for us to be able to engage with the general public and promote our wonderful Welsh produce to a wider audience.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.