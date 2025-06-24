The extent of the decline was highlighted in recent statistics, documenting just fifteen abattoirs in Wales, compared to the 58 red meat abattoirs we had in 1990. This drastic decline in numbers has reportedly been due to high running costs, excessive paperwork and the burden of regulation. Of the remaining abattoirs, few are able to provide all of the services farmers need to sell directly to local consumers, such as butchering, packaging, processing small numbers of animals, multi-species animals, having organic certification, and the ability to deal with horned animals or those ‘over thirty months’. Similarly, there is only one slaughterhouse in Wales which has a ‘contract’ to receive Bovine TB reactors, creating lengthy journeys and additional stress to both the animal and the farmer experiencing a bTB breakdown.