Since the UK Government’s announcement on inheritance tax in last Autumn’s budget, NFU Cymru has worked tirelessly engaging and lobbying MPs and explaining to them why we consider the policy proposals to be so damaging to the sector. That work is set to continue and intensify throughout the summer months and into the autumn as we continue to maintain the pressure on the UK Government to look again at this policy. It has been really useful to meet with so many Welsh MPs in Westminster, and I thank them for listening to our concerns, I hope that they can now relay these important messages to their colleagues in government.