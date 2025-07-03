VOICES against Genocide, a group is staging a rolling hunger strike to protest the British government’s ongoing arms sales to Israel and to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
On the same day as environmental activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in Israel for attempting to break the Gaza siege aboard the aid flotilla Matilla Madleen, a spontaneous grassroots movement has emerged across Monmouthshire and Herefordshire.
Formed less than 24 hours after one mother posted a personal video declaring her own fast for Gaza on Facebook, the group has rapidly grown to over 50 local mothers, children, grandparents and concerned citizens from all works of life, including an OBE recipient, high profile musicians and town councillors.
Now well into the hunger strike, each member is taking on a 14 to 48 hour fasting shift, to maintain a continuous, peaceful protest. They say they will not stop the fast until the UK government listens to their message.
Megan Barker, mother of three said: “Some 95 percent of Gaza’s children are at critical risk of famine, as they endure the twentieth month of brutal attacks and three months under a total blockage.”
“It dehumanises us all to sit and watch this unimaginable suffering in silence.”
“I am fasting with ‘Voices Against Gencoide’ to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine,” said Adrian While, a busy grandfather.
“I am 75 years old and remember with horror the many genocides that have happened in my lifetime.”
Unaffiliated to any political party of organisation, the group is calling for an immediate end to all UK diplomatic and trade relations with Israel, specifically the arms trade, which they say makes the British government complicit in war crimes.
“I want the Prime minister to stop letting rich men get richer by selling bombs that kill children like me,” said one child supporting the fast.”
“I want the children in Gaza to be safe like me. I want them to know I am their friend, and I don’t want them to die.”
The group emphasise the movements grassroots and inclusive nature.
“Many of us aren’t usually particularly politically active, we’re just absolutely sickened, watching in horror as the violence unfolds,” said Chloe Gorman.
Voices against Genocide also highlights the psychological toll of witnessing daily atrocities through livestreams and social media, pointing to widespread public frustration at being pushed into a passive position, whilst elected representatives remain silent.
“It’s awful feeling powerless, knowing your own government is not only failing to condemn war crimes, but actively fuelling them,” said Charis Melvin.
“This small act of fasting is our way of showing compassion and saying: not in our name.”
“This movement is about reclaiming our voice. If we all speak together, we will be heard.”
Voices Against Genocide is inviting anyone who is horrified by the mounting death toll over 60,000 and the use of forced starvation in Gaza to join the rolling fast and write to their MP’s demanding the UK government immediately cease arms sales, trade, and all diplomatic relations with Israel.
