Runners from across Monmouthshire will be lacing up their running shoes to participate in the London Marathon this weekend.
With some travelling to the UK capital personally and some completing their challenge virtually.
Over 840,000 people from the UK and across the globe applied in the public ballot and more than 56,000 people are expected to take part this year.
The course is 26.2 miles where it begins at Greenwich Park, finishing on the mall by Buckingham Palace.
Marc Wilding was supposed to run last year and unfortunately fell ill three days before the race but is taking part this year with his wife Emma Wilding and Vicky Roberts.
Ellie Evans is running the London Marathon for the first time, getting through the ballot at the first time of asking and she is running on behalf of the breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes charity in memory of her beloved friend Lucy.
Ellie’s target was £500 but she has already raised £600.
Luke Beard previously ran the London Marathon in 2019 but is taking part again for Muscular Dystrophy.
Trina Sami-Brown is participating in The London Marathon, due to not being very well last year she had to stop running and won her club marathon place on Christmas Day and is about step over the start line for her first marathon.
Mark Barrier will be running with his son, Harvey, who is joining his dad for the first time in aid of Prostate Cancer Research. You can read more about their story here.
Meanwhile, nine members of Blaenavon Male Voice Choir will be completing their own virtual London Marathon as they trek from the town all the way down to Usk.
The ballot for the 2026 TCS London Marathon is now open.