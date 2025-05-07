Monmouthshire celebrates positive impact of NERS Program.
The National Exercise Referral Scheme has positively impacted more than 1,000 individuals in Monmouthshire over the past 12 months.
The programme, which was funded by the Welsh Government, helps improve the lives of adults at risk of developing or currently managing chronic conditions through a structured 16-week physical activity regimen.
In the 2024/2025 reporting period, NERS received over 1000 referrals, demonstrating strong community engagement.
Among these referrals, 75 percent of clients commenced the program, with 66 percent successfully completing it.
Based on the feedback which was provided, 100 percent of participants expressed their hope that the program would continue in the future, 91 percent said they would recommend the program to others, all participants reported feeling safe and comfortable while exercising and 100 percent found the fitness instructors approachable and easy to talk to.
One participant, Donald, who is 90 years old has been part of Chepstow Leisure Centre since 2018.
Despite challenges, including a fall which resulted in a broken femur, Donald’s daughter said: “The surgeon believes his remarkable recovery is down to his fitness from his exercise classes.
“Dad is now back to his weekly classes, enjoying the banter and exercise with the rest of the class, who we now consider to be our friends.
Donald continues to attend weekly classes enjoying the camaraderie and exercise with friends.
This year also marked the retirment of one of our members of the NERS team, Clare.
Clare has been an integral part of NERS since its inception in Monmouthshire in 2008. Throughout her time with Monlife, Clare has been instrumental in supporting individuals with chronic health conditions, aiding them in regaining fitness and leading healthier lives.
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “It’s incredibly uplifting to witness the positive outcomes and feedback from those who have participated.