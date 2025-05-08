A ‘Lest we forget’ bench to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day has been unveiled in Frogmore Street during a special ceremony.
Situated close to the war memorial, the bench is intended to offer a seat for thought, remembrance, and reflection for all.
It was made by Black Mountain Gates and donated by the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club.
During the unveiling, the Royal British Legion’s Peter Farthing asked Catherine Fookes MP to say a few words.
The member of parliament for Monmouthshire thanked everyone for attending and gave special thanks to the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club for their fund-raising efforts.
She said, “We come here today, to commemorate those who gave their lives in the Second World War, to remember and give thanks to all veterans and all those service personnel who continue to serve and protect us from tyranny in this country.”
She added, “Never, has there been a more important time than now to salute our Armed Forces and say a huge diolch yn fawr to them all.”
Peter Farthing added that he would like to say a big thank-you to Black Mountain Gates. He explained, “They’ve spent many days of worry, blood, sweat, and tears putting this fantastic bench together.”
Peter finished by saying, “Now I’d like to start fund-raising to get the same type of bench put on the other side of the road. So get your money out!”
Abergavenny Town Mayor Chris Holland added, “It’s an honour to be in attendance and a privilege to be here with the Armed Forces. The bench is a fine asset to the town and I would like to thank everyone who made it happen”
The unveiling of the bench was followed by a service for the 80th anniversary of VE Day and also to mark 3rd Mons Day. On this day the regiment suffered many casualties at the Second Battle of Ypres 110 years ago.