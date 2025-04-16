Monmouth Town Council is hosting a series of events to commemorate VE Day.
The events in Monmouth will be taking place on Thursday May 8, and will mark 80 years since the declaration of victory in Europe
There will be a number of events in the town to mark the day Germany officially surrendered to the allies . Proceedings will begin with an official ceremony.
The day will begin 9.30am with the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers flag raising, at 11.30am there will be tree planting on the town field, at 3pm public service at the castle, Monmouth, 6.30pm quarter peal bell ringing at St Mary’s Church and at 9.30pm lighting up of Monmouth landmark.