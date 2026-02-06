Now we’ve got your attention. Let’s get straight to the point!
This isn’t cynical clickbait, or a load of balls! This is all about the penis. Or to be more precise a disease that massively effects the organ and men’s overall health - prostate cancer
You’ve probably heard a lot about prostate cancer in the media of late, but what you may not know is that the disease kills one man every 45 minutes. The statistics are grim and speak for themselves.
And that’s why on Saturday, February 21, Lizzie Gatherer will be running 70 miles across the Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons to draw a penis on Strava and raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.
Lizzie explained, “You may remember that in 2024 Terry Rosoman ran the 'World's Largest drawing of a GPS Cock and Balls' raising over £5,000 for the Movember charity. "Having seen the route on Strava, I immediately saved it as I knew that it was something I would like to do one day. The Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons are my favourite places to run and I am eager for the chance to run there whenever possible.”
Lizzie added, “Many of my male running friends and also a family member have been treated for prostate cancer, I felt that this was a great opportunity to raise awareness and money for a fantastic charity."
If you would like to get involved and run a section of the route with Lizzie or pop up on course to wave hello then please reach out and email [email protected]
