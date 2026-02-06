Lizzie explained, “You may remember that in 2024 Terry Rosoman ran the 'World's Largest drawing of a GPS Cock and Balls' raising over £5,000 for the Movember charity. "Having seen the route on Strava, I immediately saved it as I knew that it was something I would like to do one day. The Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons are my favourite places to run and I am eager for the chance to run there whenever possible.”