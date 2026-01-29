A woman who discovered her passion for breathing life back into used furniture at a charity in Abergavenny has praised the team there for making her feel at home.
Homemakers is a community recycling and social enterprise charity that works with volunteers from all over the county to rejuvenate old furniture and pass the items on to new homes as well as supporting other charities with any items they may need.
Perhaps lesser-known by the general public is the incredible social impact the charity has for its volunteers and the platform it offers for some of them to take into their lives. One woman told the Chronicle that homemakers had helped her to find a new purpose by giving back to the community.
“I was sent here to carry out community service and I am so thankful that I was sent here,” she said.
“Everybody on the team here was very welcoming and made me feel like one of their own, and it helps that I was able to rediscover my artistic side and learn the skills to bring everyday items back to life before moving them on to their new homes.”
“Obviously, I asked if I could stay as a volunteer after my service was up and they said yes.”
Homemakers have been working with the probation service to help ease people back into the community and potentially offer a new vocation for those who benefit from their guidance and expertise in their area. Part of their role is not only to help people learn new practical skills where they can, but to provide an environment where they can collectively give something back to local people.
At their sites on Merthyr Road and the nearby Old Workhouse they bring people together from all backgrounds in the name of renewal and second chances. Anyone is able to volunteer at Homemakers by contacting them via social media, emailing [email protected] or making an enquiry at either of their two sites in the town. Everyone is welcome!
Learning new skills while transforming all sorts of household items can be incredibly rewarding, and the team never know what’s going to come in from a household clearance job. But personal development is equally important to those who make sure the charity continues to operate on a daily basis.
“Seeing all our volunteers learn and develop is always heartening,” said Julie Barratt, Chair of Homemakers.
“But when somebody tells you they would like to stay when they no longer have to be here is very special and to see their confidence grow around our crew is even more amazing. We are like a family to some people.”
“A huge part of what we like to do here is providing an outlet for people to come and socialise with their local community or, in some cases, volunteers travel from further afield to be a part of our team. But encouraging that level if integration is very important to us.”
