DESPITE objections a wedding venue near Crickhowell will be able to hold events for an extra five months a year but the numbers of guests that will be able to attend the festivities will be capped at 80.
At a meeting of Bannau Brycheinog National Park Authority’s (NPA) Planning committee members received plans by Kimberly Fry for seasonal tipi for weddings inside a walled garden, along with associated car parking, mobile toilets, landscaping and drainage, and the retention of an existing gazebo at Duffryn Mawr country house, Gilwern.
The venue already had permitted development rights to hold weddings for 28 days a year and the proposal will allow the firm to extended this to a six-month period from April to October.
Bannau Brycheiniog planning officers recommended approving the application.
Several objectors spoke at the meeting and their arguments centred on the increase sound as well as the increasing number of cars using small country roads from Common Road in Gilwern to get to the venue.
NPA authority member and Monmouthshire county councillor for the area Simon Howarth (Independent – Llanelly Hill) had called in the application in front of the committee and spoke to objects against the proposal
Cllr Howarth said: “This is just not a yearly venue for 80 persons and parking; it advertises and has for several years on websites for weddings of up to 200 guests.”
He went on to outline his four “main” concerns with the application including the increased volume of traffic down a quiet country lane as well as the toilet facilities proposed for the scheme.
Cllr Howarth believed that it was “easy” for officers to say they would enforce the 80-guest limit, but he didn’t believe it would be the case.
Councillor Mary Anne Brocklesby also spoke against the application saying, “The volume of traffic is already affecting normal traffic in Gilwern and it’s unclear whether any traffic impact assessment was carried out during previous events held under temporary notices.
“This lane is meant to be a quiet safe route for walkers, cyclists, people with mobility scooters and those with prams, event related traffic conflicts with that purpose.”
Monmouthshire council’s highway development officer Mark Davies had stressed several times during the meeting that highways officers were happy with the proposal.
He added that the guests were not going to be arriving “en-masse” and would be spread through the day – and there was also the potential for guests to be transported there by a mini-bus
Cllr Handel Davies (Carmarthenshire) said: “The fundamental question is that the application is for 80 (guests) but it’s been promoted for 200.
“Therein lies the concern for most people, that’s the crux of a lot of issues.
Mr Davies added: “My highways authority team has commented on the application that’s before you.
“We are not commenting on what’s happened in the past or potentially in the future – the application is for an 80-guest wedding venue, and we comment on that basis.
“This site is deemed suitable.”
