Angry protesters from across Wales descended on the Senedd yesterday, to take part in a noisy demonstration against plans to build some of the UK’s tallest turbines near to rural communities.
Representatives of all political parties in Wales were invited to address the crowd, and all except Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party were represented.
During the protest, a Ceremonial copy of a Charter, signed by community groups across Wales and calling for a just and fair transition to net zero was handed in to the Senedd.
The protest coincided with a meeting of the Senedd Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, the agenda for which included reference to the Charter.
The many campaign groups attending today’s event are calling for an urgent reset in how Wales meets its climate change goals.
They point to Government figures which show that enough renewable energy capacity to supply Wales and export elsewhere is already commissioned, approved or planned offshore.
They warn that over-reliance on massive, weather-dependent and inefficient onshore wind farms is not the answer. They insist that rural communities are being expected to pay too heavy a price in terms of ruined landscapes and massive environmental and social disruption and damage, plus the physical effects, including noise and shadow flicker, of living near to turbines up to 220m tall.
Instead, they say that Wales should move to a broader mix of renewable energy technology which includes onshore wind but at a much smaller scale than what is proposed, and built in collaboration with local communities which could then benefit from the electricity generated.
Clare Dunbar-Pollard and Jen Walsby of Llanwrtyd Wells Anti Turbine and Pylon Community Group said: “Our thanks to the wonderful support given to the protest and the many campaigns across Wales to stop the destruction of environment and Welsh culture in the name of profit rather than sustainable green energy.”
Jenny Chryss, RE-think’s Campaign Lead said: “We were delighted with the turn out for this demonstration. People from small rural communities across Wales travelled miles to be at the Senedd and have their voices heard. They made it clear that enough is enough and that a different approach must be found.”
