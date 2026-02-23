I always watch the honeybees visit the flowering white carpets as an early source of food, but I haven’t seen a single honeybee yet this year. The honeybees, and Bumblebees, will visit, and reverse out of these bowed white lampshade flower-heads, with orange pollen in their pollen baskets on their back legs. The bright orange dots are vivid and seem highly unlikely to have come from such a pure white flower head. The flowers are clever too, and outer segments of snowdrops can move in response to changes in temperature. When air temperatures are above 10°C, pollinating insects such as bees are more likely to be flying, and so the petals move upwards and outwards, opening the flower to allow easier access. That’s proper collaboration.