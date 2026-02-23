‘And then there’s the ‘Celeb’ novel where, in many cases someone whose claim to fame lies far from authorship produces a clumsily told, inane and predictable story 30,000 words too short. But a team of anonymous ghostwriters - inevitably aided by AI - will knock it into some sort of shape, give it a coat of paint and a quirky cover with the celeb’s name writ large and voila! He or she will be on a chat show in a few days saying how much fun it was to write it - and real writers up and down the country will be cursing the TV before changing channels only to see the same ‘personality’ doing whatever it is they are really famous for.’