A parking row that erupted after work at a council car park in Abergavenny left disabled drivers unable to access their vehicles and confused as to whether they could use them.
In an article published by the Chronicle last week, disabled drivers said work by Monmouthshire Council had left them confused and frustrated as yellow lines with hatched areas around the bays were painted over by standard white lines. The authority doubled down on its approach, saying it had increased the number of bays for disabled drivers. But critics have argued they don’t serve their purpose.
Now, the argument has reached the Senedd as one local MS weighs in on the matter which has caused significant disruption for people who say they are now less likely to support businesses in the Town Centre.
“Accessible parking is vital for ensuring people with mobility challenges can shop, attend appointments and take part in local events,” said Laura Anne Jones MS.
“Removing these spaces reflects a worrying disregard for the needs of our disabled community. Instead of creating an inclusive environment, this decision risks marginalising some of our most vulnerable residents.”
“I have called on the Council to rectify this immediately and asked the Welsh Government to make clear that disabled parking must be safeguarded across Wales.”
Ms Jones, who is a Regional Member for South Wales East, has written to the leader of Monmouthshire Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, and the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Housing, Jayne Bryant MS. The letters urge both politicians to seriously consider protecting provision for disabled drivers in towns across Wales.
The change has led to concerns that disabled drivers are being unfairly discriminated against and pushed out of community life. The National Diversity, Employment and Advisory Service also added to the argument against Monmouthshire Council’s apparent lack of interest in rectifying the situation.
“By eliminating these essential spaces, the local council demonstrates a troubling lack of regard for the challenges faced by disabled individuals,” said CEO, Daniel Biddle.
“Instead of creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive, this decision sends a message that the needs of vulnerable citizens are not a priority.”
“It is crucial for local authorities to recognise the importance of accessibility and work towards solutions that support all members of our community. The removal of these parking spaces further marginalises those who already face significant barriers in their daily lives. We must advocate for change that prioritises accessibility, dignity, and respect for every individual.”
In response to the Chronicle’s first approach over the matter, Monmouthshire Council advised that the changes were only to a small area of Tiverton Place Car Park, but defended its record.
“All of the spaces at the Tiverton Place car park are disabled spaces. This is clearly indicated on the tariff board on display in the car park,” a spokesperson said.
“Blue badge holders are able to park free of charge and time constraints in any bay in any Monmouthshire County Council car park.”
