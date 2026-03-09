Early indications suggest Abergavenny could be one of the odds-on favourites to win the coveted UK Town of Culture title in 2028.
The odds for the Monmouthshire town are among the top ten highest for probability to win the award, for which the local economy would receive a £3 million boost. OLBG, the Online Betting Guide, has offered early odds of 4/1 for Aber to be named Town of Culture, implying a fair probability of 20 per cent that the title comes to Wales for the first time.
The chances of Abergavenny making the final three could be skewed by the fact one of them has to be a ‘small town’ with a population under 20,000. But the Gateway to Wales makes a strong case for the competition, as previously reported in the Chronicle.
Although it is Yorkshire towns which currently dominate the early odds, betting experts say the race is only just getting underway.
“Markets like this are shaped heavily by early declarations of interest and perceived cultural investment strength,” said Jake Ashton, Current Affairs Expert at OLBG.com.
“Huddersfield’s even-money price suggests strong initial backing, but once the official shortlist is announced we could see dramatic movement.”
The official shortlist for the competition is due to be announced later this spring, as more towns across the country announce their interest in entering a bid. Abergavenny Town Council has already confirmed it will be entering an Expression of Interest (EOI).
Each town will find out where they have placed in early 2027 to give them time to prepare for their year as Town of Culture in 2028.
Betting sites aren’t currently aren't taking bets on the competition, so the odds have been compiled as theoretical probability by an expert from an entertainment perspective only.
