If you’re feeling stuck in your own personal winter, step outside and find the snowdrops. Let them remind you that spring is near and that within you; as hard as it may seem today and as sure as March follows February there is and always will be light after dark, somewhere out there I am sure whatever may be the bother of the moment, however it is making you feel somewhere deep inside there is the tip of a snowdrop just waiting to burst through and help you push through with strength and determination to stand tall again.