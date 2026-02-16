This year I suspect the former won’t be a problem as we have had a severe outbreak of myxomatosis. It has to be the cruellest of diseases and yes, of course – man made. The last couple of months have not only been agony for my ‘local’ rabbits but also for me, as I have found diseased and dying rabbits several times a week, either in my garden or in the adjacent lane. One morning I opened my front door to find one alive but motionless on the mat. It was as though he was there for help, and it just breaks my heart. Although it would be the kindest thing to do, I can’t dispatch them. I have to rely on a neighbour and when Wendy’s not around I have been known to contact Phil from P & P Pest Control. It’s not my favourite thing to be writing about but he is just brilliant, ‘old school’, and is good with me too.