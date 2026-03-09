Gas mains upgrade bring more road closures
Drivers in Abergavenny are being advised to plan ahead this spring as Monmouthshire County Council prepares for essential gas mains replacement work that will temporarily close parts of Holywell Road and Fosterville Crescent.
The council has issued a Temporary Traffic Regulation Notice confirming that the order will come into force on March 16 remaining active for up to 18 months, although the works themselves are expected to be completed far sooner—between 16 March and 5 April 2026.
The upgrade is described as necessary to allow gas mains replacement to be carried out safely. During the works, residents living on the affected sections of road will still have reasonable access to their properties, though through‑traffic will not be permitted.
Two short stretches will be closed:
- Around 70 metres of Holywell Road from its junction with the A40
- Around 20 metres of Fosterville Crescent from the A40
To keep traffic moving, a clearly signed diversion will direct motorists via the A40 and B4233 Lower Monk Street, operating in both directions.
The measure will be formally known as the Holywell Road and Fosterville Crescent, Abergavenny Temporary Traffic Regulation Order 2026.
The council also reminds motorists that breaching restrictions imposed under the Road Traffic Regulation Act is an offence.
Further updates are expected as the start date approaches.
Union Road East closes for water works
Drivers in Abergavenny are being warned of short‑term disruption as Monmouthshire County Council prepares to introduce temporary traffic measures on Union Road East. The order, starting March 17 , will enable Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential works safely, operating daily between 8am and 6pm until March 20.
A 50‑metre section of Union Road East, around 30 metres from its junction with Merthyr Road, will be closed. The existing one‑way system will be suspended and replaced with a temporary two‑way route to maintain resident access.
A diversion will run via Park Street, Sunny Bank and Merthyr Road.
Estate of Gareth Harvey Hayes
Claims are invited against the estate of Gareth Harvey Hayes, formerly of 81 Poplars Close, Mardy, Abergavenny, who died on 27 November 2025. Anyone with claims or interests must submit written particulars to Gabb & Co, 32 Monk Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5NW, by 26 April 2026. After this date, the estate will be distributed, and only those claims of which the executors have been notified will be considered.
