Claims are invited against the estate of Gareth Harvey Hayes, formerly of 81 Poplars Close, Mardy, Abergavenny, who died on 27 November 2025. Anyone with claims or interests must submit written particulars to Gabb & Co, 32 Monk Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5NW, by 26 April 2026. After this date, the estate will be distributed, and only those claims of which the executors have been notified will be considered.