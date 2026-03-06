Gallops Architectural Ltd, based at Ty‑rash Farm Buildings, Brecon Road, Crickhowell, Powys, NP8 1SF, has submitted an application for an operator’s licence. The company seeks permission to use the Ty‑rash Farm Buildings site as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.
Individuals who own or occupy land or property situated near the proposed operating centre and who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land may be adversely affected by this application are entitled to make written representations. These should be sent to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE. All representations must clearly set out the reasons for concern and must be submitted within 21 days of the publication of this notice.
At the same time, representors are required to send a copy of their submission to the applicant at the address listed above. Guidance on making representations is available at www.gov.uk/object-hgv-operator-licence.
Comments
