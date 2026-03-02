A short stretch of the C13.7 between Cymmerau and Llanvair Grange will be closed from March 1-12 for essential Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works. The closure affects around 70 metres of road, approximately 385 metres from its junction with the B4521. A signed diversion will direct traffic via the B4521 and the C13.7 towards Pont Gilbert. Monmouthshire County Council says access for residents will be maintained and the works are expected to finish on schedule.