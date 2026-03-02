Drivers across Monmouthshire face a series of temporary road closures this month as essential works get underway in Abergavenny, Penperlleni, Llantilio Crossenny and Gilwern.
On Newtown Road, Penperlleni, poling works will see a 135‑metre stretch closed on March 16 between 8am and 5pm, with traffic diverted via Star Road, the A4042, Nant‑y‑Derry Road and Church Road
In Abergavenny, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is carrying out work on Union Road East from March 17-20, operating 8am to 6pm. A 50‑metre section near Merthyr Road will be closed, the one‑way system will be suspended, and a temporary two‑way layout introduced to maintain resident access. Diversions will run via Park Street, Sunny Bank and Merthyr Road.
Works are set to begin on March 9 in Llantilio Crossenny, where BT Openreach is completing two phases of cabling improvements along the R43 village. Closures begin on March 9 and run through to March 13, affecting two sections totalling more than 650 metres, with diversions via the R42 and B4233.
In Gilwern, a 330‑metre stretch of Church Road is set to shut overnight from March 15-17, with crews tackling essential sewer repairs between 8pm and 6am. A diversion will run via Maesygwartha Road..
Meanwhile in Abergavenny, major gas mains replacement work will see closures on both Holywell Road and Fosterville Crescent. Restrictions come into force on March 16, lasting until April 5, affecting short sections linking to the A40. Traffic will be redirected via the A40 and B4233 Lower Monk Street.
In Llantilio Pertholey, gas mains upgrades are already underway on Firs Road, which will be closed from March 9 and is expected to remain shut until 12 April. The closure covers the stretch between Gwent Road and Poplars Road, with drivers diverted via Poplars Road and Hereford Road.
A short stretch of the C13.7 between Cymmerau and Llanvair Grange will be closed from March 1-12 for essential Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works. The closure affects around 70 metres of road, approximately 385 metres from its junction with the B4521. A signed diversion will direct traffic via the B4521 and the C13.7 towards Pont Gilbert. Monmouthshire County Council says access for residents will be maintained and the works are expected to finish on schedule.
Motorists in the Cross Ash area are also set to face phased road closures this month as Monmouthshire County Council prepares for essential BT cabling works. The restrictions begin on March 17, with the first phase closing a 0.7km stretch of the Hillcrest to Greig House route until March 23, operating daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm. A diversion will send drivers via C12.5 Celyn‑Kiln to Llantellen Road, the B4521 and the R22 towards Grosmont.
A second phase follows on March 24-25 closing around 0.8km of Celyn‑Kiln to Grosmont Lane. With no through‑route available, no formal diversion will be provided, though access will be maintained with short delays. The council says the works are necessary to ensure the network can be upgraded safely, with reasonable access for residents throughout the closure period.
Monmouthshire County Council says all schemes are necessary to ensure the work can be completed safely, with access for residents maintained wherever possible.
