A major programme of roadworks on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny is set to disrupt travel for more than two months, after Welsh Ministers confirmed a temporary traffic order that came into force last week
The scheme, which runs until April 24, 2026, will see rolling speed limits, full road closures, and a ban on cyclists along stretches of the busy trunk road between Raglan Roundabout and Hardwick Roundabout. Speed limits will drop to 40mph or 50mph depending on where crews are working, with signs changing as the project progresses.
Cyclists will be barred from the affected section for the entire duration of the works, and drivers can expect intermittent weekday closures, likely operating Monday to Friday. Only emergency services and authorised works vehicles will be permitted through when closures are in place.
Diversion routes for both motorists and cyclists have been set up and will be signposted. Officials say the measures are essential to carry out planned maintenance and safety improvements.
Although the restrictions are scheduled to finish in April, the Order remains valid for up to 18 months in case bad weather or additional work forces delays. Any changes will be advertised on roadside signs ahead of time.
Footpath Closed in Abergavenny for Public Safety
Abergavenny walkers are being warned of a continued closure on Public Footpath 7 (part), also known as Footpath 12 (part), after Monmouthshire County Council extended restrictions due to safety concerns. The temporary order, made under Section 14(1)(b) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, took effect earlier this month and can remain in place for up to six months. It continues the emergency prohibition first introduced on January 22.
Public Footpath 7 in the Abergavenny area is located in the Abergavenny Rural/Llanover area and is specifically connected to the level crossing off Holywell Crescent (grid reference SO305138). It is frequently mentioned in conjunction with Footpath 12 (Abergavenny Town/Llanover) and has been subject to temporary closure orders for safety reasons relating to the rail crossing.
The council says the closure is necessary to protect the public. Anyone breaching the restriction may face prosecution. Further details are available from the council’s Rights of Way team.
