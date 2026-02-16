Abergavenny walkers are being warned of a continued closure on Public Footpath 7 (part), also known as Footpath 12 (part), after Monmouthshire County Council extended restrictions due to safety concerns. The temporary order, made under Section 14(1)(b) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, took effect earlier this month and can remain in place for up to six months. It continues the emergency prohibition first introduced on January 22.