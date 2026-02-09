Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will soon face significant disruption on a key stretch of the A40, as the Welsh Government prepares to introduce a temporary traffic order to allow essential works near Crickhowell, Powys.
Scheduled to come into force on February 23 , the order will close the A40 between its junction with Standard Street and the midpoint of the access road to the Manor Hotel at Gwernvale. The move, expected to last until May 15 , will see all traffic—motorised and non‑motorised—temporarily prohibited from using this part of the trunk road overnight between 7pm and 7am.
Emergency service vehicles and vehicles involved in the works will be permitted to pass, but for everyone else, a lengthy diversion will be in place. Eastbound traffic will be redirected west towards Brecon before looping south on the A470 to Merthyr Tydfil, heading east on the A465 to Abergavenny, and rejoining the A40 to return to the eastern side of the closure. Westbound drivers will follow the same route in reverse. Non‑vehicular traffic won’t be given a dedicated diversion and will instead be escorted or directed safely through the works area when conditions allow.
Although the restrictions are expected to operate only within the planned February–May window, the order itself will remain valid for up to 18 months, providing flexibility should adverse weather, rescheduling, or additional engineering works require an extension. Any changes to the programme will be clearly signposted in advance.
The works underline the ongoing effort to maintain and upgrade one of Wales’s vital transport corridors—but travellers are urged to plan ahead, expect delays, and check for updates before setting off.
Listed building applications
The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority has announced three new planning applications involving alterations to prominent listed buildings across the region.
At Llanddetty Hall, Llandetty, plans have been lodged to demolish an existing garage and replace it with a newly built structure incorporating a workshop and storage space. Meanwhile, in Llangattock, proposals for Beech View include internal reconfiguration to improve the home’s layout, the creation of a first‑floor bathroom and the reinstatement of historic external openings.
A third application, at Postern House, Brecon, seeks to remove three conditions attached to a previously approved Listed Building Consent granted last year.
Residents have 21 days to submit comments, which can be made online via the Park Authority’s website or by writing to its Brecon headquarters. All responses will be available for public inspection under statutory rules.
