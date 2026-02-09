Emergency service vehicles and vehicles involved in the works will be permitted to pass, but for everyone else, a lengthy diversion will be in place. Eastbound traffic will be redirected west towards Brecon before looping south on the A470 to Merthyr Tydfil, heading east on the A465 to Abergavenny, and rejoining the A40 to return to the eastern side of the closure. Westbound drivers will follow the same route in reverse. Non‑vehicular traffic won’t be given a dedicated diversion and will instead be escorted or directed safely through the works area when conditions allow.