Union Road West in Abergavenny is set to close for more than a month this spring as major gas main replacement works get underway. Monmouthshire County Council has announced a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order that will take effect from March 2, remaining in place until the project is completed—expected by April 12.
The closure affects the stretch between the A40 junction and the entrance to Union Road Industrial Estate and Nevill Hall Hospital, covering approximately 280 metres. The council says the shutdown is essential to allow contractors to carry out the works safely, though access will be maintained for residents and businesses along the closed section.
A signed diversion will direct motorists via the A40 and A4143 in both directions. The order can remain active for up to 18 months if required, though officials expect the upgrade to be completed within the planned timeframe.
