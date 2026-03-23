Walkers using a well‑known public footpath near Yew Tree Farm in Llanfoist Fawr may soon find themselves following a new route, after the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority announced a formal Public Path Diversion Order.
The order, made on March 18, proposes diverting part of Public Footpath No. 22, which currently threads through the curtilage of Yew Tree Farm. The existing path runs roughly 100 metres southwest from grid reference 329094,208900 before turning southeast for a short 15‑metre stretch. Under the new plan, walkers would instead follow a revised alignment that sweeps south‑southwest in several segments, covering distances between 25 and 65 metres at a time, ultimately reconnecting at grid reference 329074,208741.
The changes are designed to keep the public right of way open while avoiding sensitive areas around the farm, improving safety and land management without removing access for local residents or hikers. The authority says the proposed route remains clearly identifiable and walkable, preserving the continuity of the footpath network.
Copies of the order and the accompanying map can be viewed free of charge at the National Park Authority office at Plas y Ffynnon, Brecon, on weekdays between 9am and 4pm. They are also available by email or phone for those unable to visit in person.
Anyone wishing to comment—whether in support or objection—must do so in writing by April 15. If no objections are received, the authority may confirm the diversion without further action.
Parking restrictions tightened across Blaenavon
Blaenavon residents will see a series of parking and loading changes introduced this month after Torfaen County Borough Council confirmed a wide‑ranging traffic order this month. The updated regulations form part of a wider review of streets across the borough, but Blaenavon is among the most affected communities.
Several streets in the town will now include disabled badge holder only (DBHO) parking bays, with new restrictions introduced on Capel Newydd Avenue, Hill Street, and parts of Beech Road and Gladstone Place connected through the broader order. In addition, Ellick Street and Sycamore Road will see fresh no waiting at any time rules brought in, while Llanfoist Crescent is now covered by a strict no loading at any time restriction.
The council says the changes aim to improve safety, traffic flow, and access for disabled motorists. Residents can view the full order and maps online or at Pontypool Civic Centre. Legal challenges must be lodged within six weeks of the order’s commencement.
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