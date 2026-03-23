Several streets in the town will now include disabled badge holder only (DBHO) parking bays, with new restrictions introduced on Capel Newydd Avenue, Hill Street, and parts of Beech Road and Gladstone Place connected through the broader order. In addition, Ellick Street and Sycamore Road will see fresh no waiting at any time rules brought in, while Llanfoist Crescent is now covered by a strict no loading at any time restriction.