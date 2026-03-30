Residents in Pantygelli can expect brief disruption next spring as Monmouthshire County Council prepares to close a section of Old Hereford Road for essential works. The one‑day closure, scheduled for April 8, will allow engineers to safely replace a pole along the route.
The affected stretch—around 155 metres from the junction with R4 Great Gott towards Pantygelli—will be shut between 8am and 5pm. The council has confirmed that access to properties along the closed section will be maintained where possible.
To keep traffic moving, a signed diversion will direct motorists via the A465, Hereford Road, the B4521, A40 Park Road and Pen‑y‑Pound, with the same route available in reverse.
The order, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will remain legally in force for up to 18 months, although the work is expected to be completed within the planned single‑day window.
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