The Welsh Government has announced plans to introduce new permanent speed limits on key sections of the A40 and A449 trunk roads around the Raglan Bypass in Monmouthshire. The proposals, published by the Welsh Ministers, would replace the current temporary 50mph restriction and formalise a combination of 50mph and 40mph limits across several stretches of road connected to Raglan Roundabout and the A449 interchange.
Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the Welsh Ministers intend to bring the new limits into force through a dedicated Traffic Order. The proposal sets out detailed locations—listed in full within Schedules 1 and 2—where the revised limits would apply. Most sections, including parts of the A40 eastbound and westbound carriageways, the circulatory lanes at Raglan Roundabout, and slip roads linking to the A449, would adopt a 50mph limit. One section, the A40 eastbound exit slip road towards Groesenon Road, would be reduced to 40mph.
If approved, the Order would revoke the existing A40 & A449 Trunk Roads (Raglan Bypass, Monmouthshire) (Temporary 50 mph Speed Limit) Order 2025 (WG25‑49), replacing temporary restrictions with a permanent speed‑management arrangement.
Members of the public now have a 21‑day window which began on April 1, to view the proposed Order, the accompanying Statement of Reasons, and the official plans. These documents can be examined free of charge at the Abergavenny Community Hub in the Town Hall on Cross Street. They are also available online via the Welsh Government’s website or can be obtained by email or post by quoting reference qA2353080.
Residents, road users, and other interested parties are invited to submit objections or representations before April 22. Objections must outline the specific grounds on which they are made and may be submitted either by email to [email protected] or by writing to the Orders Branch at the Welsh Government’s offices in Cathays Park, Cardiff.
As part of the consultation process, the Welsh Government may share correspondence and personal data with relevant third parties if required to address issues raised. Individuals who prefer not to have their personal details disclosed may request redaction, though officials note that this could reduce the weight given to representations in any future public inquiry.
The notice is signed by C. Wynn on behalf of the Welsh Government’s Transport division.
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