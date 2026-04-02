A new premises licence is being sought for Moma Cellar Ltd at Little Llandeilo Farm in Llandewi Rhydderch, Abergavenny. The applicant, Adrian Morales Maillo, has applied to Monmouthshire County Council for permission to sell alcohol from the rural site.
Moma Cellar Ltd specialises in the manufacture of cider and other fruit wines.
The application is now open to public consultation. Residents and other interested parties may submit representations in writing to the Licensing Section at Monmouthshire County Council, Abergavenny Community Education Centre on Old Hereford Road.
Copies of the full application are available for inspection by prior arrangement at the council’s hubs or at County Hall in Usk during standard opening hours. It can also be viewed online via the council’s website.
The council reminds the public that it is a criminal offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in relation to a licensing application.
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