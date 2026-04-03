A section of Old Hereford Road in Pantygelli is to close on April 8 to allow essential pole‑replacement works to be carried out safely. Monmouthshire County Council confirmed that the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, made under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will allow contractors to work between 8am and 5pm. Although the closure could legally remain in place for up to 18 months, the council anticipates the work would be completed within the day.