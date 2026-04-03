A section of Old Hereford Road in Pantygelli is to close on April 8 to allow essential pole‑replacement works to be carried out safely. Monmouthshire County Council confirmed that the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, made under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will allow contractors to work between 8am and 5pm. Although the closure could legally remain in place for up to 18 months, the council anticipates the work would be completed within the day.
The affected stretch—approximately 155 metres from the junction with the R4 Great Gott to Pantygelli—will be fully closed to traffic. However, reasonable access will be maintained for residents living along the route. A signed diversion is available to vehicles via Old Hereford Road, the A465, Hereford Road, the B4521, A40 Park Road and Pen‑y‑Pound, with the same route operating in reverse.
Motorists are reminded that breaching the restrictions constitutes an offence under Section 16 of the Act.
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