More than 80 tourism businesses and industry partners gathered at The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny for the Brecon Beacons Tourism Summit, delivered in partnership with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, to discuss the future of the visitor economy and the importance of collaboration across the destination.
The event brought together accommodation providers, attractions, activity businesses, retailers, food and drink producers and destination organisations for a day focused on responsible tourism, partnership working and future opportunities for the sector.
Organised as part of Brecon Beacons Tourism’s 20th anniversary year, the Summit demonstrated the value of strong working relationships between the tourism industry and destination partners in supporting sustainable growth across the National Park and surrounding communities.
Julie Bell, Director of Brecon Beacons Tourism, said: "What really stood out was the shared sense of responsibility in the room. Tourism here isn’t just about attracting visitors — it’s about supporting local jobs, sustaining independent businesses and helping our communities thrive.
Bringing over 80 businesses together showed just how strong that collective commitment is and how much people value the opportunity to work together."
Speakers included representatives from Visit Wales, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority and regional tourism organisations, alongside industry specialists sharing insight on destination development, cycling tourism, dark skies tourism and future visitor trends.
Attendees spoke of how much they enjoyed the day, stressing the importance of bringing the sector together:
"It was a brilliant day with great conversations and connections, said one, while another commented the day had been, ‘really inspiring and so lovely to talk to other members of the tourism industry’.
Carl Shaw, Chair of Brecon Beacons Tourism, said: "What this Summit demonstrated very clearly is the strength of the tourism sector when it works together. No single business or organisation can shape the future alone, but collectively we can help ensure tourism continues to support our communities, our environment and our local economy.
As Brecon Beacons Tourism marks 20 years, it is encouraging to see that collaboration and partnership remain just as important today as when the organisation was first established."
Helen Roderick, Head of Engagement and Destination Management for Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority added: "Brecon Beacons Tourism plays an important role in connecting businesses and partners across the destination. Events like this demonstrate how strong partnership working can help us support a visitor economy that is both successful and responsible."
Brecon Beacons Tourism says the event was designed not just as a conference, but as part of its ongoing work with partners including the National Park Authority to strengthen the voice of local businesses and support constructive partnership working across the destination.
Julie Bell added: "The summit was never about just one day. It was about strengthening relationships, continuing conversations and making sure we keep moving forward together. We all share responsibility for the future of tourism here and that collaboration doesn’t stop when the event ends.
As Brecon Beacons Tourism moves forward, we remain committed to being a positive, professional and reliable partner that helps turn good conversations into practical outcomes for the sector."
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