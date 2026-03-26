Six soldiers were sent to Llantarnam where they arrested David Lewis on the 17th of November 1678 on the orders of John Arnold. On the 28th of March 1679 David Lewis was tried at the Monmouth assizes and the indictment read: “Thou, being a natural subject of the King of England, hast passed beyond the seas, and hast taken orders from the Church and See of Rome, and last returned back again into England and continued upwards of 40 days contrary to the Statute 27 Elizabeth, in that case made and provided, which by the Statute is high treason.” (Bradney comments that, “it is worthy of notice that throughout the trial he was referred to as David Lewis.”) David Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charge and conducted his own defence.