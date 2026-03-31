Working in partnership with Welsh farmers and communities of local volunteers, as well as stakeholder organisations and businesses that share their mission, the charity is transforming marginal agricultural and poor ecological ground into thriving, carefully designed treescapes that deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits.From upland farms to lowland river valleys, these new woodlands, hedgerows, shelter belts and areas of wood pasture are already creating vital biodiversity corridors, improving habitats for wildlife, and contributing to catchment-scale natural flood management. At the same time, they are helping to sequester carbon, improve soil health, and enhance water and air quality.