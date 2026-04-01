A care home in Abergavenny has been listed as one of the top 100 of its kind across the United Kingdom for a seventh consecutive time,
The Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist, which is owned by Dormy Care Communities and opened in 2018, is featured in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide.
The guide recognises excellence in care home design, innovation and hospitality, celebrating the best facilities across the UK.
Foxhunters ticked all these boxes over the last 12 months, the highlight being the blessing of a wedding at the home in September 2025. This took place because Ruth Ogden, a lady living with dementia who lives at Foxhunters, was unable to attend the registry office to see her daughter Rachel marry her fiancé Mike.
Helen Davies-Parsons, Chief Executive of Dormy Care Communities, said: “To make the guide just once is a great achievement, but to be included for seven consecutive years is very special and it is testament to everything which is great about Foxhunters.
“This guide is the pinnacle of our industry and it’s pleasing that Foxhunters is still being recognised eight years after opening.
“We’re always seeking to innovate and the wedding is a great example. Rachel said she wouldn’t have got married if Ruth couldn’t be present so there was absolutely no way we were going to let that happen and it was a truly special day for everyone.
“Foxhunters is, of course, only as good as the quality of care which is provided to the ladies and gentlemen who live there and I would like to thank our amazing staff team who deliver such an exceptional service."
Knight Frank received a high number of submissions for the 2026 edition, representing an impressive £3.5 billion in assets.
Foxhunters is one of five homes in the Dormy Care Communities Group, the others being Glenburnie Lodge in Wenvoe, Wales; Brockington House in Hereford, Bramshott Grange in Liphook, Hampshire; and Pine Martin Grange in Wareham, Dorset.
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